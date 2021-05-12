 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares increased by 25.39% to $6.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $174.9 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock rose 23.31% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares increased by 16.42% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock moved upwards by 14.32% to $20.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock moved upwards by 9.44% to $6.95.
  • Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) stock increased by 8.21% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock fell 17.55% to $3.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock decreased by 6.92% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock fell 6.73% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.1 million.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock fell 5.96% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares fell 5.56% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock fell 5.19% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million.

 

 

 

