12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 6.55% to $2.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock increased by 5.24% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares increased by 3.9% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $504.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares increased by 2.4% to $29.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 1.73% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock moved upwards by 1.28% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.0 million.
Losers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock decreased by 21.2% to $18.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares fell 20.44% to $5.18. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock decreased by 19.03% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $883.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares fell 12.07% to $12.1. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock fell 11.08% to $18.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 11.04% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.5 million.
