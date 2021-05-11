12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock increased by 7.38% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 6.5% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock rose 6.21% to $95.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $136.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares rose 5.79% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares rose 5.18% to $116.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 15.75% to $23.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 13.86% to $25.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock decreased by 13.6% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares decreased by 12.82% to $14.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.3 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 12.67% to $14.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock fell 11.8% to $11.97. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
