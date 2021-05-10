 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock increased by 11.55% to $8.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $988.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 5.78% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock declined by 3.97% to $128.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.0 billion.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares decreased by 3.32% to $329.97. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares fell 2.93% to $18.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 2.53% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
  • Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares decreased by 2.45% to $143.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock fell 2.27% to $43.06.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DECK + AESE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers