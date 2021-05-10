8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock increased by 11.55% to $8.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $988.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 5.78% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
Losers
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock declined by 3.97% to $128.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.0 billion.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares decreased by 3.32% to $329.97. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares fell 2.93% to $18.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 2.53% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares decreased by 2.45% to $143.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock fell 2.27% to $43.06.
