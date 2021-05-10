9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares increased by 13.25% to $14.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.0 million.
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $637.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) stock rose 7.88% to $12.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares increased by 6.83% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares rose 6.44% to $19.64. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares rose 4.55% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.9 million.
Losers
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock declined by 3.14% to $5.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 2.39% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock fell 2.06% to $44.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers