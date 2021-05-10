12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock moved upwards by 29.53% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $198.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock rose 22.15% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock moved upwards by 17.84% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.7 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares moved upwards by 12.44% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 11.73% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares fell 24.22% to $0.97 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock fell 5.42% to $70.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock declined by 5.27% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares declined by 4.77% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $131.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock decreased by 4.71% to $20.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock fell 4.57% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million.
