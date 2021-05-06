12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock increased by 17.28% to $36.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares rose 9.42% to $22.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares rose 8.2% to $19.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 8.1% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock increased by 4.03% to $191.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares rose 3.58% to $17.57. The company's market cap stands at $537.1 million.
Losers
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock decreased by 15.54% to $14.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares fell 11.56% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock decreased by 11.32% to $163.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock fell 4.23% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares declined by 3.91% to $260.4. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock fell 2.85% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
