12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock increased by 14.33% to $7.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock rose 7.81% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 5.97% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $11.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock rose 5.64% to $44.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares increased by 3.91% to $50.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares decreased by 12.14% to $8.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 7.14% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares decreased by 5.13% to $222.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock fell 4.74% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $331.3 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock decreased by 4.72% to $15.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares declined by 4.25% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers