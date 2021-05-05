12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) stock moved upwards by 39.04% to $3.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.4 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock moved upwards by 31.26% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $455.3 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock moved upwards by 11.02% to $4.33.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock increased by 10.34% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.4 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares increased by 7.06% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 31.62% to $17.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock fell 27.58% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock fell 14.77% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock decreased by 7.62% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares fell 7.45% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares fell 6.13% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
