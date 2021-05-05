 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) stock moved upwards by 39.04% to $3.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.4 million.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock moved upwards by 31.26% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $455.3 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock moved upwards by 11.02% to $4.33.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock increased by 10.34% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.4 million.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares increased by 7.06% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 31.62% to $17.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock fell 27.58% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock fell 14.77% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock decreased by 7.62% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares fell 7.45% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares fell 6.13% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADMP + ASLN)

28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Shelves 2 COVID-19 Studies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets European Regulatory Nod, InspireMD's Reverse Split
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
Adamis Pharma To Resubmit Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose Soon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers