12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock rose 7.85% to $57.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock rose 6.88% to $43.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $59.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock increased by 4.75% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $464.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock increased by 4.74% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $151.0 million.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock rose 3.57% to $54.89. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares fell 18.11% to $57.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares declined by 4.95% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $308.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares decreased by 2.74% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock decreased by 2.38% to $41.92. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 2.12% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock declined by 2.05% to $44.59. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
