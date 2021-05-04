12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock increased by 14.33% to $70.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares increased by 11.38% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock rose 10.17% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $396.1 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 10.17% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.1 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 3.79% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $375.2 million.
Losers
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares decreased by 13.13% to $17.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock declined by 8.49% to $35.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 4.52% to $8.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares fell 4.14% to $25.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 3.61% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $433.5 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares declined by 3.44% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
