12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 14.26% to $4.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 9.05% to $8.79.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares increased by 6.31% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
  • Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock increased by 4.72% to $61.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $48.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $35.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 3.61% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock declined by 2.67% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares decreased by 2.37% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 2.26% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined by 1.82% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $168.7 million.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares declined by 1.66% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.

 

 

 

