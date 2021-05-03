12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 14.26% to $4.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 9.05% to $8.79.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares increased by 6.31% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock increased by 4.72% to $61.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $48.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $35.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 3.61% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock declined by 2.67% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares decreased by 2.37% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 2.26% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined by 1.82% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $168.7 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares declined by 1.66% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.
