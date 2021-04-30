11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock increased by 23.28% to $5.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $75.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares rose 4.02% to $73.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 3.38% to $235.85. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares increased by 2.08% to $111.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares declined by 12.11% to $75.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock declined by 7.72% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $419.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares fell 7.36% to $183.3. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 6.67% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 4.69% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock fell 4.63% to $8.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers