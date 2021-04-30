12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock increased by 46.78% to $1.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) stock rose 8.67% to $33.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares rose 8.22% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares moved upwards by 6.75% to $7.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares moved upwards by 5.67% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $736.1 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares rose 4.96% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
Losers
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares decreased by 18.75% to $6.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.9 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock decreased by 6.72% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock declined by 5.97% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.2 million.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares declined by 5.92% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock decreased by 5.39% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares fell 4.53% to $198.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
