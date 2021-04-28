 Skip to main content

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021: AMD, PRVB, AAPL, FB, MVIS

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Today's 5 Stock Ideas: 

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Shares were trading roughly 4.40% higher Wednesday morning following better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Provention Bio (PRVB) - Shares were down roughly 7.5% Wednesday morning. The company provided an additional regulatory update on the Biologics License Application for teplizumab.
  • Apple (AAPL) - Shares were flat Wednesday morning. The company reports Q2 earnings after the close today.
  • Facebook (FB) - Shares were up roughly 2.1% Wednesday morning. The company reports Q1 earnings today after the close.
  • Microvision (MVIS) - To report Q1 earnings after market close tomorrow.
 

