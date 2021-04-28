Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021: AMD, PRVB, AAPL, FB, MVIS
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Shares were trading roughly 4.40% higher Wednesday morning following better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Provention Bio (PRVB) - Shares were down roughly 7.5% Wednesday morning. The company provided an additional regulatory update on the Biologics License Application for teplizumab.
- Apple (AAPL) - Shares were flat Wednesday morning. The company reports Q2 earnings after the close today.
- Facebook (FB) - Shares were up roughly 2.1% Wednesday morning. The company reports Q1 earnings today after the close.
- Microvision (MVIS) - To report Q1 earnings after market close tomorrow.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook