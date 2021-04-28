 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock increased by 11.87% to $9.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $340.4 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock increased by 5.82% to $73.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 5.68% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.
  • Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares rose 3.59% to $110.5.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock declined by 8.87% to $1.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $631.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock fell 6.68% to $24.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $93.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock declined by 4.04% to $17.85.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 3.88% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares declined by 3.22% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AACG + ARVL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers