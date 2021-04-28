12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock increased by 11.87% to $9.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $340.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) stock increased by 5.82% to $73.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 5.68% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares rose 3.59% to $110.5.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock declined by 8.87% to $1.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $631.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock fell 6.68% to $24.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $93.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock declined by 4.04% to $17.85.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 3.88% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares declined by 3.22% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
