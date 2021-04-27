 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) stock moved upwards by 25.29% to $13.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $661.8 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock rose 11.92% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $194.0 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 9.94% to $45.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares rose 7.52% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock rose 5.78% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.7 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares declined by 17.82% to $7.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares declined by 12.03% to $10.1.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock decreased by 5.79% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) shares declined by 5.07% to $15.0.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares decreased by 4.74% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $305.4 million.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares fell 3.85% to $180.02. The company's market cap stands at $172.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

