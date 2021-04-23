12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 11.8% to $1.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock rose 10.14% to $42.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock increased by 9.18% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 8.82% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock rose 8.03% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares increased by 7.58% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock declined by 13.69% to $105.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock fell 13.5% to $7.31. The company's market cap stands at $213.4 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock fell 11.18% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock declined by 5.48% to $4.32.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares fell 4.7% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $452.3 million.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares fell 3.56% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
