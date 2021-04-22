 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 10.25% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.5 million.
  • Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $550.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) stock increased by 3.74% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 billion.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock rose 3.5% to $101.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $11.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares decreased by 5.69% to $9.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) stock declined by 1.78% to $66.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion.
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares fell 1.74% to $7.91. The company's market cap stands at $449.1 million.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 1.62% to $28.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 1.51% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares declined by 1.39% to $12.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CS + BUR)

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Second Stage Of Big Bank Earnings Ahead As Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Report
Understanding Credit Suisse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Flipping The Financial Playbook: Earnings Seen Firming For JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers