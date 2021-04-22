12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 10.25% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.5 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $550.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) stock increased by 3.74% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 billion.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock rose 3.5% to $101.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $11.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares decreased by 5.69% to $9.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) stock declined by 1.78% to $66.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares fell 1.74% to $7.91. The company's market cap stands at $449.1 million.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 1.62% to $28.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 1.51% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares declined by 1.39% to $12.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers