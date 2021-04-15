11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 16.87% to $2.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $35.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares rose 5.76% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.1 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $26.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $149.6 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 16.52% to $0.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock declined by 2.13% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 1.67% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 1.52% to $164.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares decreased by 1.43% to $31.15. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million.
