12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 12.95% to $17.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.0 million.
- Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) shares rose 11.26% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $250.3 million.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock moved upwards by 10.09% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares rose 7.04% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
- First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) stock moved upwards by 5.69% to $15.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $11.35. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
Losers
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares declined by 6.88% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares decreased by 6.03% to $40.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock declined by 5.32% to $17.29.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares fell 4.41% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock fell 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares declined by 2.95% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $337.3 million.
