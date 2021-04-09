11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) stock rose 6.8% to $8.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 3.91% to $17.51. The company's market cap stands at $845.8 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares increased by 2.99% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.5 million.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock increased by 2.36% to $15.6. The company's market cap stands at $382.0 million.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock increased by 2.26% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.6 million.
Losers
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 9.28% to $13.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.3 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 7.34% to $4.8.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares decreased by 5.72% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 2.61% to $18.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares fell 2.29% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock fell 2.05% to $155.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers