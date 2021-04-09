11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 16.93% to $0.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.6 million.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $31.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock increased by 5.49% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares rose 4.91% to $26.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares increased by 2.76% to $67.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 3.58% to $3.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.0 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 2.86% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock fell 2.51% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $356.4 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares fell 2.22% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.2 million.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares fell 2.03% to $19.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
