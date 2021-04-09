12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock moved upwards by 32.67% to $67.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $860.7 million.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock rose 14.85% to $9.59.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 14.18% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.3 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock increased by 9.17% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.4 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock moved upwards by 6.98% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
Losers
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock decreased by 23.64% to $42.0 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares decreased by 17.5% to $4.95.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares fell 15.53% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $240.0 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares declined by 7.71% to $8.62. The company's market cap stands at $425.5 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock fell 7.51% to $11.94.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock fell 6.92% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.6 million.
