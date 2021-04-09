 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $22.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 5.79% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $7.48. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock increased by 3.21% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares rose 3.18% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $964.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 9.18% to $4.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock fell 8.68% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock fell 7.91% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 7.52% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 6.46% to $36.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock decreased by 5.87% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + BNSO)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Recap: Aehr Test Systems Q3 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers