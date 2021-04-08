9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 4.41% to $29.79 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 3.54% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
Losers
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares fell 5.39% to $17.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 4.73% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $340.5 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares decreased by 3.05% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 2.17% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock fell 2.02% to $13.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.5 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares fell 1.81% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
