12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $17.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 5.07% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $8.75.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares rose 4.17% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.6 million.
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock rose 4.09% to $64.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares rose 3.86% to $32.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
Losers
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock decreased by 5.41% to $10.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares fell 4.63% to $36.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares declined by 4.43% to $24.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock decreased by 3.74% to $28.59.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock declined by 3.58% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 3.53% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
