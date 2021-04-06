 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares moved upwards by 25.53% to $1.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $31.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 4.3% to $10.67.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares rose 4.04% to $9.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million.
  • Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock increased by 2.61% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock decreased by 6.99% to $55.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 6.44% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
  • Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock fell 5.6% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) shares declined by 4.92% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares decreased by 4.83% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.6 million.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares declined by 2.88% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ARES + AIHS)

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ares Management
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers