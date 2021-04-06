12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock rose 8.18% to $7.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $14.46.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares increased by 3.6% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares moved upwards by 3.42% to $61.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 3.11% to $28.8.
Losers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 6.52% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 3.12% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $202.5 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares fell 2.97% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares decreased by 2.69% to $56.17. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares fell 2.59% to $11.3.
