12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares rose 11.88% to $26.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock rose 8.44% to $417.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 billion.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock rose 8.14% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares increased by 6.58% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $229.4 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.2 million.
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock declined by 10.64% to $5.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock declined by 4.76% to $6.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares declined by 4.63% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock declined by 4.46% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.0 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares fell 4.03% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares fell 3.98% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers