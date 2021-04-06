 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 12.2% to $1.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $137.4 million.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $20.95.
  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares increased by 3.38% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares increased by 2.86% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock fell 6.79% to $60.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares declined by 4.78% to $12.75. The company's market cap stands at $225.4 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock decreased by 4.71% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 3.12% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $165.0 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 2.96% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $224.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock decreased by 2.79% to $7.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CLRO + ANY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers