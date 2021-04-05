12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 51.28% to $1.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $604.3 million.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares rose 31.16% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.8 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 24.0% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares moved upwards by 19.62% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 18.93% to $23.3.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 16.99% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
Losers
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares fell 18.64% to $10.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock decreased by 13.55% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares decreased by 13.38% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares decreased by 13.37% to $164.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 11.96% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock fell 10.47% to $8.04. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
