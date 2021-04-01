12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 25.64% to $7.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.8 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock increased by 15.3% to $51.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock increased by 13.56% to $22.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 12.82% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $450.6 million.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock increased by 10.08% to $140.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares increased by 7.98% to $44.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares fell 15.77% to $1.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock declined by 9.36% to $8.14. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 6.37% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $68.1 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $215.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock declined by 4.8% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares declined by 3.29% to $128.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
