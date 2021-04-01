12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares rose 27.33% to $9.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 18.33% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.9 million.
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) shares rose 12.57% to $27.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock rose 11.19% to $186.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock increased by 8.62% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares rose 8.1% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.2 million.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock decreased by 28.66% to $0.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock declined by 12.72% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $194.7 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares declined by 7.32% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $982.9 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares declined by 6.43% to $6.92. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares fell 6.37% to $87.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 5.77% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
