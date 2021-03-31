12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares increased by 30.62% to $8.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 13.92% to $7.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares rose 13.24% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $342.5 million.
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares rose 10.56% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $112.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock increased by 10.43% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares decreased by 19.12% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.6 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares declined by 9.82% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares fell 7.27% to $20.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock decreased by 5.79% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock decreased by 5.67% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock fell 5.23% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.1 million.
