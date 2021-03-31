12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares increased by 19.48% to $3.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 18.48% to $11.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 5.44% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $137.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock increased by 4.69% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 6.6% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock decreased by 4.93% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares declined by 4.92% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 4.26% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock fell 3.12% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 2.63% to $50.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
