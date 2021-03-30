8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares rose 4.37% to $4.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 4.3% to $8.96. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 million.
Losers
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares fell 7.81% to $2.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $317.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares fell 6.65% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock decreased by 4.7% to $22.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock declined by 3.89% to $20.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.0 million.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock declined by 2.83% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
