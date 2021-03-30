 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares rose 4.37% to $4.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 4.3% to $8.96. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares fell 7.81% to $2.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $317.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares fell 6.65% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock decreased by 4.7% to $22.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock declined by 3.89% to $20.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.0 million.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock declined by 2.83% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AXAS + AMTX)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 3.5%; Second Sight Medical Products Shares Plunge
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers