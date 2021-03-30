 Skip to main content

Market Overview

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock rose 20.83% to $6.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock moved upwards by 17.56% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock moved upwards by 16.69% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock moved upwards by 11.69% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $288.0 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock rose 8.75% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $225.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares decreased by 28.07% to $5.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.8 million.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares decreased by 9.58% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $732.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares fell 9.1% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock fell 8.48% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares declined by 8.29% to $16.6. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock fell 7.26% to $17.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

 

 

 

