12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 58.2% to $2.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock moved upwards by 11.85% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $183.2 million.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares moved upwards by 7.58% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.
  • Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) stock increased by 5.8% to $13.85. The company's market cap stands at $680.2 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock decreased by 18.76% to $1.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares declined by 11.15% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock decreased by 6.37% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $154.3 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 6.15% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 4.75% to $6.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares fell 4.02% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

 

