11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock rose 26.79% to $16.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $512.0 million.
  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock increased by 13.09% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.6 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $723.8 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 6.29% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 5.39% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $202.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares fell 17.87% to $3.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
  • PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) shares declined by 7.46% to $6.27.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock decreased by 4.38% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock decreased by 4.18% to $30.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 billion.
  • GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares decreased by 3.17% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.4 million.

 

 

 

