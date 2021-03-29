11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock rose 26.79% to $16.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $512.0 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock increased by 13.09% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.6 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $723.8 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 6.29% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 5.39% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $202.3 million.
Losers
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares fell 17.87% to $3.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) shares declined by 7.46% to $6.27.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock decreased by 4.38% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock decreased by 4.18% to $30.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 billion.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares decreased by 3.17% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.4 million.
