12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares moved upwards by 48.17% to $20.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock moved upwards by 21.4% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.8 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 17.48% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares increased by 12.02% to $8.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares increased by 9.43% to $32.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $6.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
Losers
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) shares declined by 13.77% to $1.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock declined by 11.36% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.5 million.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares fell 8.91% to $8.13. The company's market cap stands at $696.2 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock declined by 6.89% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.8 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares declined by 6.18% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $231.4 million.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares declined by 5.68% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
