12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose 33.0% to $1.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares increased by 21.53% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 14.59% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares increased by 8.1% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $38.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.8 million.
Losers
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 7.59% to $2.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $145.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 5.98% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 5.54% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock declined by 5.39% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 4.17% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $99.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 3.85% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers