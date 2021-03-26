12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares rose 76.21% to $8.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock rose 27.61% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock increased by 19.63% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares rose 13.5% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 12.38% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.
Losers
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares declined by 16.23% to $22.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares decreased by 7.89% to $34.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 6.89% to $56.54. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 billion.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock decreased by 6.4% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock fell 4.61% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 4.18% to $33.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
