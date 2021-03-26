12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock rose 13.83% to $26.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $823.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock moved upwards by 11.67% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 11.49% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $378.6 million.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock rose 8.05% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 5.17% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $243.6 million.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) shares increased by 5.12% to $98.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock fell 8.34% to $1.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $292.0 million.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares fell 6.13% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares declined by 5.77% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) stock decreased by 5.07% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $941.2 million.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) stock decreased by 4.75% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $697.9 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares fell 4.61% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.
