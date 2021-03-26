 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares moved upwards by 48.04% to $8.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.1 million.
  • Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock rose 11.02% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $831.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock rose 9.42% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares moved upwards by 8.66% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $977.1 million.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares rose 8.54% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $755.7 million.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock fell 16.67% to $3.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined by 12.79% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 7.62% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares fell 7.6% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $316.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 6.08% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock declined by 5.91% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $372.8 million.

 

 

 

