12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $12.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $515.3 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $22.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares increased by 7.61% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $169.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 7.13% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 6.35% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 6.4% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 6.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 5.11% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 4.9% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares decreased by 4.14% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares declined by 2.54% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
