11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock moved upwards by 12.96% to $1.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $303.6 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares moved upwards by 12.94% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock increased by 6.89% to $12.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares rose 4.45% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.
- KT (NYSE:KT) shares increased by 3.39% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
Losers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock declined by 15.19% to $16.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.6 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares declined by 9.21% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $415.9 million.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares declined by 9.14% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares fell 5.95% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $234.4 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock fell 5.85% to $33.05. The company's market cap stands at $389.9 million.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares decreased by 4.84% to $66.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 billion.
