12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares moved upwards by 27.37% to $7.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 20.99% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) stock moved upwards by 15.44% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock moved upwards by 12.67% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares rose 9.58% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $105.0 million.
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock increased by 7.71% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.
Losers
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares decreased by 24.27% to $15.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 9.5% to $41.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 9.05% to $30.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock declined by 8.77% to $7.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock fell 8.7% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 6.29% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
