12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock increased by 5.32% to $6.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 4.94% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 4.46% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock rose 3.44% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
Losers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock decreased by 18.59% to $1.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares decreased by 7.57% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 6.7% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.5 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 5.58% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 4.87% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares fell 4.7% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $157.5 million.
